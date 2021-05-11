iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IHRT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. iHeartMedia presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.88.

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $22.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $24.07.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 26.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,582 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 696,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 531,748 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 158.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 513,824 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,118,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 402,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,421,000.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

