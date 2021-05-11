Accenture’s (ACN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $305.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $276.05.

ACN stock opened at $290.61 on Monday. Accenture has a 12 month low of $174.94 and a 12 month high of $294.10. The firm has a market cap of $184.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.86.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,143. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

