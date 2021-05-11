Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) PT Raised to $17.00 at Raymond James

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KRP. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $12.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $753.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $12.81.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.31. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 165.60%. The business had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth about $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 289.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

