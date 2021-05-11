Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essent Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.67.

Get Essent Group alerts:

NYSE ESNT opened at $48.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average of $45.26. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essent Group will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

In related news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,361,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,162.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,004 shares of company stock worth $1,265,199. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.