Comerica Bank Has $5.87 Million Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,711 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of APA worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in APA by 41.1% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter worth about $372,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 9.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in APA by 25.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 30,434 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 194,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 90,400 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

APA stock opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 4.87. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

APA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised APA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.12.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

