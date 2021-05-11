Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 44.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,951 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000.

BATS ITB opened at $77.09 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.59.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

