W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Position Raised by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

NYSE:WPC opened at $75.03 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $76.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.80%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.