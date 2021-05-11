Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.41.

PING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $55,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,588 shares of company stock valued at $282,130 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PING. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -321.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.47.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.77 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Analysts expect that Ping Identity will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

