Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 40,500 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,432,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,541 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $18,805,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 5,076.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after buying an additional 1,833,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,325,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $9.28.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

