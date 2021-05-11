Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

SURF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 455.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 71,034 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 17,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SURF opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. Surface Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 7.94. The company has a market cap of $335.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

