Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 2,887.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MHO. FMR LLC grew its position in M/I Homes by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,638,000 after acquiring an additional 175,312 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 122,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 52,964 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes stock opened at $72.92 on Tuesday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average of $51.58.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $828.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.77 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $277,763.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at $270,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,184 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $581,309.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,927.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,574 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

