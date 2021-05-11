Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,428 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 154,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,607.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,633. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $111.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

