Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 7,700 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Weibo were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,166,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WB shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.07.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.61. Weibo Co. has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $63.55.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.77 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

