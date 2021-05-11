Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,300 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 35.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $154.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.19. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $86.93 and a twelve month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

