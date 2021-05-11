Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Palmer Knight Co

Palmer Knight Co grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,269 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.4% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.80.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $247.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $175.68 and a twelve month high of $263.19. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.83 and its 200 day moving average is $230.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.