PacWest Bancorp (PACW) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/28/2021 – PacWest Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – PacWest Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $34.00 to $45.00.

4/22/2021 – PacWest Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – PacWest Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – PacWest Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

3/30/2021 – PacWest Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

PACW opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.11. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $45.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. Research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,372,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 39,769 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,774 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 85,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $800,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.