The Clorox (CLX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The Clorox (NYSE: CLX):

5/10/2021 – The Clorox had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

5/10/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $170.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $205.00 to $185.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $189.00 to $177.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $186.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $205.00 to $195.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – The Clorox had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/4/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $205.00 to $195.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $170.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – The Clorox was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $240.00.

5/3/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $189.00 to $177.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $205.00 to $185.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $186.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $196.00 to $195.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – The Clorox had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $183.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $196.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $196.00 to $195.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – The Clorox had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $183.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2021 – The Clorox had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – The Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $196.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – The Clorox had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $189.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – The Clorox was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $189.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $234.00.

NYSE:CLX opened at $187.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.21. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $176.73 and a one year high of $239.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,283,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 1,577.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,186,000 after purchasing an additional 722,734 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 494.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,534,000 after purchasing an additional 224,647 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 1,145.3% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 174,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $28,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

