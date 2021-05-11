Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). On average, analysts expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPPI stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $478.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 40,091 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $145,129.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,641.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 14,362 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $51,990.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 333,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,173 shares of company stock worth $371,719 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

