SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,632 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $3,312,000.

NYSE:SAP opened at $139.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.12 and a 200-day moving average of $126.94. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. As a group, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $2.189 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAP shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

