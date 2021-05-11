Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 5.3% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 6.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Generac by 5.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac stock opened at $305.21 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.27 and a 12-month high of $364.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.78, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.69.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,977.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,480 shares of company stock valued at $14,942,365. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.