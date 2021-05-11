Cwm LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF stock opened at $105.68 on Tuesday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $106.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.70.

