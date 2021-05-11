Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Cintas by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cintas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,043,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.78.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $360.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $348.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.50. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $197.13 and a 12-month high of $369.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. Cintas’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

