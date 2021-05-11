Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 369.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $145.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.46. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $117.37 and a 12 month high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

