Cwm LLC Has $162,000 Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Xylem stock opened at $119.80 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $121.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.08. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.19, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,652.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,353,942.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,744 shares of company stock worth $1,963,307. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

