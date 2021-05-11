Cwm LLC Has $171,000 Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 110.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $3,143,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Ally Financial by 5.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Ally Financial by 17,729.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 26.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $55.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $151,771.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,478.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

