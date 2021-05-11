Cwm LLC Purchases 58 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,261,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total transaction of $19,236,018.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $1,063,303.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 658,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,294,012.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,819 shares of company stock worth $42,363,504 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $182.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 958.00 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $220.48.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. On average, research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.71.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.