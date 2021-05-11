Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,305,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,918,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $338.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $355.39 and a 200 day moving average of $348.79. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

