Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,637,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,314 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,370,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,655,000 after acquiring an additional 765,908 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,986,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,967,000 after acquiring an additional 222,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $120.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.16. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.07 and a 52 week high of $121.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 30.14%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXPD. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $28.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.86.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at $7,542,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

