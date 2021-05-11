Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $35.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $32.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BWFG. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $28.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $228.25 million, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.12. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 11.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In related news, Director Todd Lampert sold 5,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $161,380.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,180 shares in the company, valued at $248,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura Waitz sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $54,718.56. Insiders bought a total of 7,221 shares of company stock worth $160,886 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 39.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 58,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

