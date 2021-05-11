Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at SVB Leerink

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASMB. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Sunday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $156.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 60.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. Satter Management CO. L.P. purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,476,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,624,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,000 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,136,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 686,545 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 508,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.