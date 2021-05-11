Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALKT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $38.92 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a 1-year low of $37.52 and a 1-year high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

