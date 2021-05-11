Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Cuts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $65.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.58.

PINS opened at $58.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.10. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of -91.19 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 23,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $1,960,219.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 827,687 shares of company stock valued at $63,867,719 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

