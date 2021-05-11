Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $63.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $23.13 and a 52-week high of $64.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 56.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.22.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,845,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,297,000 after buying an additional 273,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,613,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,608,000 after acquiring an additional 34,343 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,041,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,437,000 after purchasing an additional 482,313 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,073,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 347,714 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

