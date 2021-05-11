Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,444 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GMF. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000.

GMF stock opened at $130.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.60. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $89.70 and a 1-year high of $146.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

