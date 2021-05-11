Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,562 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,656,000 after purchasing an additional 416,010 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,235,000 after purchasing an additional 360,480 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,798,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,341,000 after purchasing an additional 260,104 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 555,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 246,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 244,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

