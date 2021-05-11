Strs Ohio Buys 249 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Carvana were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,257 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $120,790,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Carvana by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,278,000 after purchasing an additional 407,264 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $242.18 on Tuesday. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $323.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.71 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total value of $14,782,457.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at $678,568.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.22, for a total value of $17,833,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at $288,006.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 975,483 shares of company stock valued at $272,633,535 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

