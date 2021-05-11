Strs Ohio Sells 8,600 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.09% of Customers Bancorp worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 67,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $139,643.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $32,544.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,868 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,455. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.