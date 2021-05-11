AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,759 Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 46.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth $226,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 16.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 39,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SKY shares. Barclays increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

In related news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $16,161,312.15. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $4,963,598.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 494,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,224,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 556,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,872,013. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.34. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average is $37.50.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

