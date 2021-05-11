Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Trevi Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). On average, analysts expect Trevi Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TRVI stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

