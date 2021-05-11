Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino Sells 3,285 Shares

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $282,707.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,595.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of R stock opened at $86.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,386,000 after acquiring an additional 772,768 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $52,324,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Ryder System by 567.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 673,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,586,000 after acquiring an additional 572,488 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ryder System by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,830,000 after acquiring an additional 340,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

R has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

