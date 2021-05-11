Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Hecla Mining posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on HL shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 6,381.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 142,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 140,400 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 291.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 244,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 182,416 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 91,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 25,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

HL stock opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

