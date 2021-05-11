FY2021 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Lifted by Analyst

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Revolve Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.21.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $48.16 on Monday. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $59.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 74.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.22.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $214,124.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 3,017.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 3,351.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.