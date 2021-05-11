Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Robert Yates Clagett Buys 1,730 Shares of Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Robert Yates Clagett purchased 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $24,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,848 shares in the company, valued at $458,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FRST stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. Primis Financial Corp. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $16.32.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Primis Financial in the first quarter worth $22,049,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth $10,119,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,149,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at about $5,384,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Primis Financial during the first quarter worth about $4,283,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Primis Financial Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, Primis Financial Corp., had $3.09 billion in total assets, $2.44 billion in total loans and $2.43 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

