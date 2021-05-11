Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €10.00 Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Metzler set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €10.90 ($12.82).

FRA:EOAN opened at €10.66 ($12.54) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.17. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

