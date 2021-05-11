Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.14.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $94.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.95. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $97.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 20.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 384,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,655,000 after purchasing an additional 65,613 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 71.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 346,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,435,000 after acquiring an additional 143,764 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

