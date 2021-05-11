GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 17.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on G1A. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €31.66 ($37.24).

G1A opened at €36.41 ($42.84) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €20.74 ($24.40) and a one year high of €37.34 ($43.93). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €35.51 and a 200-day moving average price of €31.07.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

