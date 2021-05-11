Terex (NYSE:TEX) Given New $57.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of TEX stock opened at $53.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -892.33 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.75. Terex has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terex will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.77%.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $2,671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,010 shares in the company, valued at $31,464,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $250,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,770.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,340 shares of company stock worth $11,834,162. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Terex by 6,221.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.