US Bancorp DE Purchases 22,240 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,240 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $79.18 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $90.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.10. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 397.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $69,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,694 shares of company stock valued at $671,335 over the last 90 days. 10.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

