Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MORN. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $11,060,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,301,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in Morningstar by 1,201.7% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 151,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,997,000 after acquiring an additional 139,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $4,504,282.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,740,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,956,214,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $2,666,771.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,093,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,509,776.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,215 shares of company stock worth $42,497,766 over the last 90 days. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $253.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.19 and a 52 week high of $270.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

