AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 7,134.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,480,000 after buying an additional 106,443 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 123.0% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 19.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $2,366,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.7% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,244,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.64.

NYSE:MTN opened at $318.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 278.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.19 and a fifty-two week high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

